Warm and humid along the coast; cloudy and cool inland; lots of changes for Coastal Bend next 23 hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front in northwest Texas will sweep through the state today, preceded by warm and humid air. Expect showers and thunderstorms for your Monday, with no additional rainfall until next weekend. Temperatures will surge into the middle 70s this afternoon ahead of the cold front, with most of the significant rainfall staying offshore and northeast of the Coastal Bend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, a stiff north wind, and highs in the 50s to lower 60s the rest of the week and through the weekend. Overnight readings will linger in the 40s. Weekend rainfall may be between a half-inch and an inch.

