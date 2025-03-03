Warm and breezy with elevated fire danger triggered by next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Red Flag Warning goes into effect Tuesday 8 AM until 9 PM

Wind Advisory into effect Tuesday 8 AM until 6 PM

Expect windy and mild conditions tonight. Our next cold front will pass through tomorrow and along its leading edge, we could see a couple showers and sprinkles overnight and early in the morning.

Dry air and strong northerly winds will be left in the area with an increase in fire danger to due low relative humidity, dry vegetation and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side tomorrow afternoon in the upper 80s with some neighborhoods potentially reaching the lows 90s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Windy and mild

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Windy and hot

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: S/NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 554ºF

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!