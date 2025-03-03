Watch Now
Warm and breezy with elevated fire danger triggered by next cold front

Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories will go into effect tomorrow
Julia Kwedi Monday 3/3/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Red Flag Warning goes into effect Tuesday 8 AM until 9 PM
  • Wind Advisory into effect Tuesday 8 AM until 6 PM

Expect windy and mild conditions tonight. Our next cold front will pass through tomorrow and along its leading edge, we could see a couple showers and sprinkles overnight and early in the morning.
Dry air and strong northerly winds will be left in the area with an increase in fire danger to due low relative humidity, dry vegetation and gusty winds.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side tomorrow afternoon in the upper 80s with some neighborhoods potentially reaching the lows 90s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Windy and mild
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Windy and hot
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: S/NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tuesday night: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 554ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

