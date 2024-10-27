Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and breezy conditions to start the new week

Rain chances are looking more certain meaning a soggy Halloween
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
6WEATHER Center
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures will continue to be above average this week but winds will become a bit more hefty beginning tomorrow and will last through most of the week. With an increase of moisture, our rain chances will pick up towards the midweek and will last into the weekend, which means we may be in for a rainy and/or stormy Halloween.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear with lighter winds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.