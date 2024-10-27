Warm and breezy conditions to start the new week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will continue to be above average this week but winds will become a bit more hefty beginning tomorrow and will last through most of the week. With an increase of moisture, our rain chances will pick up towards the midweek and will last into the weekend, which means we may be in for a rainy and/or stormy Halloween.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear with lighter winds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!