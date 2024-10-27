Warm and breezy conditions to start the new week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures will continue to be above average this week but winds will become a bit more hefty beginning tomorrow and will last through most of the week. With an increase of moisture, our rain chances will pick up towards the midweek and will last into the weekend, which means we may be in for a rainy and/or stormy Halloween.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear with lighter winds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a good evening!