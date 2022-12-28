Warmer and windy Wednesday

Winds will shift to the southeast Tuesday night which will bring much milder air into south Texas with days warming into the 70s through New Year's weekend.

Sea fog will develop Tuesday night and move inland with areas of dense fog possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s inland to mid 50s at the coast with light southeast winds.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, windy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and southeast winds at 15-22 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Thursday's high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s inland to near 70 at the coast with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through late Thursday only dropping temperatures a few degrees for Friday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lighter winds, shifting from the north to the southeast under 12 mph.

New Year's weekend looks mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and nights in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain light Saturday, from the southwest then will shift to the south-southeast Sunday and increase in the afternoon.