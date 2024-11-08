Veterans Day Weekend: Weak cold front could bring sprinkles overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday
- High Risk of Rip Current this weekend
Rough beach conditions will last all weekend thanks to Hurricane Rafael churning up the Gulf of Mexico. Our weak cold front will push through overnight through early tomorrow morning. This will bring a couple stray to isolated showers into the area along the leading edge of the cold front.
Temperatures will see a small dip into the low 80s and with less humidity but it won't last long as the summer like heat returns Sunday and will last into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Some clouds and overnight showers
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: E/N 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Still sunny and warm but less humid
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: N 5 -10 mph
Have a good night!