Veterans Day Weekend: Weak cold front could bring sprinkles overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday

Small Craft Advisory in effect from noon Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday

High Risk of Rip Current this weekend

Rough beach conditions will last all weekend thanks to Hurricane Rafael churning up the Gulf of Mexico. Our weak cold front will push through overnight through early tomorrow morning. This will bring a couple stray to isolated showers into the area along the leading edge of the cold front.

Temperatures will see a small dip into the low 80s and with less humidity but it won't last long as the summer like heat returns Sunday and will last into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Some clouds and overnight showers

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E/N 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Still sunny and warm but less humid

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: N 5 -10 mph

Have a good night!