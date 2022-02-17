Very warm with high fire danger today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is going to be a whirlwind of a day with a couple of frontal boundaries that will move through South Texas and deliver opposing air-masses to the Coastal Bend.

The first boundary will be more of a dry line that will move in late morning and deliver sunshine, some dry air to the area and result in very warm temperatures. The result of those warm temperatures and dry air along with an elevated breeze will result in critical fire danger across South Texas. Fire officials across our counties have been very busy trying to protect life and property the last several days and today’s conditions will not help. Red Flag Warnings have been posted by the National Weather Service for our inland counties from 9AM until 8PM.

The second boundary will be a cold front that will come in later this evening and give us a strong northerly wind as colder air filters in behind the front.

We’ll go from the mid to upper 80s, yes 80s, to the upper 30s by Friday morning. Some will see a wile 40-50 temperatures drop from the afternoon high today to tomorrow morning’s low temperature!

Unfortunately, we don’t clear out much as we head into Friday or the weekend. Friday, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, but as we head into Friday and Saturday we’ll see those temperatures moderate just a little bit from the 60s to the 70s by Sunday. Winds won’t be bad either, breezy, but not as windy as it has been.

Going into next week, partly cloudy skies will take over. Not much in the way of rain chances as temperatures shoot back into the low 80s.

Our next front looks to arrive late Wednesday and will try to bring a few showers to the area, but even that opportunity looks slim at this point.

Today: Mainly sunny, very warm, breezy and a high/critical fire danger day…High: 86…Wind: NW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Much cooler air arrives with Thursday evening cold front; windy and cold…Low: 39…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & taking wind chill values near freezing.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and chilly…High: 60…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, milder but still below normal and breezy winds…High: 65…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Still holding on to plenty of clouds, seasonal and lighter winds…High: 70…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Little bit more sunshine, winds increase again as well as warmer…High: 80…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!