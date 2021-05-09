Very Warm, Windy and Humid this Afternoon; Steamy Tonight and Humid Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —After a warm, windy and humid Mother's Day, the work week begins much the same way. However, a series of upper level disturbances will push a cold front into the Coastal Bend and bring chances for significant rainfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Another chance of rain dampens the coming weekend. Heat indices approached or exceeded 100 degrees over much of South Texas Sunday afternoon, and after a warm, steamy night you can expect another sultry afternoon for your Monday. The abundance of Gulf moisture finally turns into precipitation with the approach of a cold front and its associated upper level disturbance late Tuesday. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center places the Coastal Bend in a marginal risk for severe storms both Monday and Tuesday, although any storms Monday will be late in the evening and confined to the extreme western sections of the area. Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday, then generally fair conditions return the second half of the work week. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected this coming weekend. Highs will be in the 80s, except for upper 70s on Thursday. Lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.