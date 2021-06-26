Very Warm, Windy and Humid Late Today; Heat Indices 100 to 105

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper level high pressure responsible for an extended bout with high heat indices and no rain will be replaced with deep layered moisture and instability beginning Sunday and lasting most of the coming week.

The change is brought on as upper level high pressure is replaced with a low now in the Gulf of Mexico. Extensive cloud cover and precipitation will mean below normal high temperatures and near normal lows.

Highs will be generally in the upper 80s to near 90, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Cumulative rainfall totals may exceed three inches for the week.