Very warm today, but next cool down is coming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As high pressure nudges off further to the east and over the Gulf of Mexico, our humidity levels will continue to rise along with our temperatures.

The cold air that we had in place, courtesy of our last cold front, has pretty much lost its grip off South Texas. We'll be going from below normal temperatures to above normal temperatures today.

The extra humidity is causing some dense patchy fog to develop this morning. It will also happen later tonight and Thursday morning. Use caution on the early morning commute and arrive to your destinations safely.

We’ll have abundant sunshine today with light southwesterly winds with highs about 10-20 degrees above seasonal average with high temperatures in the low 80s for many.

A weak cold front, currently pushing through the northern parts of the state, will arrive by early Thursday afternoon and switch our winds around to the north and gust around 20-30 MPH.

The cool air associated with the front will take some time to arrive and by Friday morning, we’ll drop once again in the low 40s to upper 30s for some of Coastal Bend inland communities.

A little bit of some return flow is going to occur late Friday and into Saturday and there will be a few stray showers in the area. It's not a big deal, but will still be present.

Highs will struggle to get out of the low 60s on Friday, but will quickly rebound over the weekend as highs will make the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday prior to a stronger cold front arriving during the early afternoon again.

This front will have a tad more moisture to work with and we’ll see a few isolated showers with the boundary. Again, not the best opportunity for rain area-wide, but some locations could pick up a few tenths to a quarter-inch of rainfall.

With these fronts on the way, winds look to stay at least breezy to windy beyond this afternoon. Boaters and mariners should use caution on the waters for the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

The cooler air associated with that front will linger and early next week highs will be in the low 60s.

Today: Mainly sunny, very warm and humid…High: 80…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Patchy dense fog develops, cool and muggy…Low: 54…Wind: WNW 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Cold front pushes in late morning to early afternoon, warm and muggy ahead of boundary and cooler and windy behind the front…High: 76…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Friday: Much cooler and drier with breezy conditions; a stray shower late in the day…High: 63…Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, early stray showers favoring the coastal locations and getting milder, more humid and windy…High: 77…Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Next cold front pushes in by the afternoon, very warm and muggy ahead of front and much cooler and drier behind front; isolated showers along frontal boundary…High: 80…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Monday: Still windy, cooler and mainly cloudy…High: 61…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!