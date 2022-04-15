Very warm, humid & windy Easter Weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary moving into South Texas early yesterday and took our high temperatures back down to near seasonal levels.

Today, we’ll have more clouds lingering over the area as southeasterly winds will continue to drive in plenty of gulf moisture. This is already resulting in some light mist/drizzle/fog early this morning. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution on their early morning commute.

With the exception of a few peeks of some sunshine today, the clouds will dominate overall, and temperatures are still forecast to head above normal in the middle to upper 80s with some low 90s for our inland communities.

Winds will still be on the breezy side today, but less than previous days, and result in moderate fire danger over much of the area. As moisture and dewpoints rise in South Texas, this will help to keep the fire danger from going too high heading into the Easter holiday weekend. Still, residents are urged to continue to use caution when dealing with outdoor sparks and flames.

Clouds will break up more heading into Saturday and Easter Sunday with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Highs along the coast will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, here in Corpus Christi we’ll be close to 90 degrees each day and for our inland areas into the mid to upper 90s and even some low 100s will be possible. Be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

There is still a high rip current risk along all Gulf-facing beaches through early Saturday. If you plan on being out there, be very careful as red flags will likely be flying due to the high winds and dangerous surf. Seas will likely range around 4-7 feet.

Rainfall chances in the long-term forecast continue to look dismal. There’s another weak front that looks to wash out over the region early next week and result in a few early morning stray showers on Monday, even a few of them lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday, but there are still no big systems headed our way to indicate some good rains coming. We’ll continue to monitor and update as necessary.

Today: Good Friday: AM mist/drizzle; PM mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, humid and damp…Low: 71…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more wind, warmer and humid…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, still very warm, windy and humid…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Early morning cold front washes out with some stray showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and still warm…High: 85…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy and temperatures near seasonal with a stray shower possible…High: 83…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Winds become more gusty and stronger, mainly cloudy skies with warm temperatures persevering…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Have a great Easter Weekend and be safe!