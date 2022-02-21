Very warm and windy to start the week, more cold air on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After having cool and near seasonal temperatures for much of the weekend, we’re really going to be heating up as we start the work week.

We’re beginning the day with some light mist/drizzle and some dense fog particularly right near the coastline where a Dense Marine Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until noon time. Please use caution on the roads and remember to keep headlights on if you are traveling in dense fog.

A good amount of cloud coverage has been a part of the forecast for the last couple of days and that is going to continue to be the case today. Though, we’ll have some sunshine breaking through and will allow temperatures to heat up well above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s near the coast and mid to upper 80s inland.

A dryline moves into our inland communities tomorrow and will dry out the air, ease up the wind a bit, and allow temperatures to soar near 90 for many! Even along the coast we’ll be into the upper 80s. Elevated fire weather conditions will be expected. Use caution and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Hopefully you are ready for more wind, because it is certainly going to be a part of our forecast through the rest of the week and right into the weekend with sustained values around 15-25 MPH.

The key with the wind is the direction. In the short term, through about the middle of the week, we’ll hold on to a southerly component to the wind and that will keep humidity and warm temperatures in place. By late Wednesday and Thursday, those winds will eventually turn northerly and a front will move in and usher in much colder temperatures.

The cold front that we are watching is up in the central and northern plains. By the time it arrives here, it is going to stall and get tricky to forecast our temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. The current forecast looks to stall the front just north of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday and a good part of Thursday. If that front stalls at/near/or just south of us, our temperatures will cool down significantly earlier, but for now we’ll keep the front just north of us and South Texas staying warmer until Friday.

Either way, we’ll see plenty of clouds, wind and a few isolated to scattered showers Wednesday through late Thursday. Not widespread or likely. So rainfall amounts will stay light. We need a whole lot more, but its just not in the forecast right now.

Today: AM dense coastal fog- partly cloudy, warm and windy in the afternoon…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Some dense fogy forming again, partly cloudy, muggy and mild…Low: 66…Wind: S 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: More sunshine, windy and very warm to hot…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Watching placement of cold front, keeping north for now as of this forecast, so mainly cloudy and mild with a few isolated showers…High: 77…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, keeping an eye on cold front and eventually surging southward in the late afternoon and evening with more isolated showers…High: 78…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy, windy and much cooler with a few isolated showers…High: 51…wind: N 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy and overcast with temperatures below normal.

Have a great day!