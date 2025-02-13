Valentine's Day Forecast: Cloudy, cool and less windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Cloudy and cool conditions remain in the forecast for Valentine's Day before temps in Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Yesterday's cold front has left us with cool, windy and cloudy conditions. Our strong afternoon winds will lighten up tonight and temps will once again fall into the 40s.
Your Valentine's Day forecast won't look too different from today. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps that will top out in the mid to upper 50s. So plan to dress up in some layers for any Valentine's Day outings!
Moisture will begin to rebound overnight on Friday and a warm front that will approach the coast will cause another brief warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday before another cold front arrives.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, less windy
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Valentine's Day: Cloudy, more humid
Temperature: High 58ºF
Winds: NE 5-15
Friday night:
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!