Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Valentine's Day Forecast: Cloudy, cool and less windy

Similar forecast tomorrow with drastic changes into the weekend
Julia Kwedi Thursday 2/13/25 4pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Cloudy and cool conditions remain in the forecast for Valentine's Day before temps in Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Yesterday's cold front has left us with cool, windy and cloudy conditions. Our strong afternoon winds will lighten up tonight and temps will once again fall into the 40s.

Your Valentine's Day forecast won't look too different from today. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps that will top out in the mid to upper 50s. So plan to dress up in some layers for any Valentine's Day outings!

Moisture will begin to rebound overnight on Friday and a warm front that will approach the coast will cause another brief warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday before another cold front arrives.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, less windy
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Valentine's Day: Cloudy, more humid
Temperature: High 58ºF
Winds: NE 5-15

Friday night:
Temperature: Low 53ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.