Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

TUESDAY FORECAST: Still dry, breezy & warmer temps

Higher wind speeds lead to elevated fire danger
Julia Kwedi Tuesday 3/11/25 Sunrise Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Faster wind speeds today
  • Another cool morning so we'll start the day off with some layers that we won't need by the afternoon

Another cool start this morning that will make you want to layer up as you head out the door. By this afternoon, those layers can be peeled off as temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, in the 80s.

Dry conditions still persist in the forecast and along with higher wind speeds will cause elevated fire danger for portions of the Coastal Bend. Spring Breakers please be careful for any outdoor activities.

Conditions will continue to heat up everyday this week. Especially by Thursday and Friday as a dry cold front passes through leading possible record breaking high temps in the 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Still and getting warmer
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.