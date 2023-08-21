Tropical warning in effect until Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good afternoon!

The Coastal Bend is under a Tropical Storm Warning until Wednesday. The tropical system is still currently a tropical disturbance, but the National Hurricane Center has issued this warning due to the conditions being favorable for the system to become more organized before it make landfall Tuesday morning.

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms are expected and we could see winds gust up to 50 or 60 MPH. You want to be prepared and put away any lose items around the house and have your hurricane kit ready to go.

Stay tuned for updates by your KRIS 6 Weather Team!