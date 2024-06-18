Watch Now
Tropical Storm conditions on the way

Heavy downpours, t-storms and wind gusts up to 50 mph expected
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 18, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Waking up this morning a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all our Island communities, Aransas, San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg counties.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Tropical Storm conditions expected
  • Showers and t-storms will begin moving in this afternoon
  • Sustained winds will pick up to 25 - 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  • Biggest local impacts will be heavy rainfall potentially causing flooding and strong gusty winds up to 50 mph
  • Prepare for potential power outages

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 92º
Winds: NE 20 - 25 mph

Tonight: Widespread Thunderstorms and strong winds
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph

Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 84º
Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph

Prepare and stay weather aware!

