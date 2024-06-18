Tropical Storm conditions on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Waking up this morning a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all our Island communities, Aransas, San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg counties.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tropical Storm conditions expected
- Showers and t-storms will begin moving in this afternoon
- Sustained winds will pick up to 25 - 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
- Biggest local impacts will be heavy rainfall potentially causing flooding and strong gusty winds up to 50 mph
- Prepare for potential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 92º
Winds: NE 20 - 25 mph
Tonight: Widespread Thunderstorms and strong winds
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph
Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 84º
Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph
Prepare and stay weather aware!