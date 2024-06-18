Tropical Storm conditions on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Waking up this morning a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all our Island communities, Aransas, San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg counties.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Tropical Storm conditions expected

Showers and t-storms will begin moving in this afternoon

Sustained winds will pick up to 25 - 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

Biggest local impacts will be heavy rainfall potentially causing flooding and strong gusty winds up to 50 mph

Prepare for potential power outages

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 92º

Winds: NE 20 - 25 mph

Tonight: Widespread Thunderstorms and strong winds

Temperature: Low 79º

Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph

Tomorrow: Heavy showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 84º

Winds: NE 20 - 30 mph

Prepare and stay weather aware!