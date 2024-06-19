Tropical Storm Alberto slugs Coastal Bend with torrential rain, coastal flooding, tornadoes and strong winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While Alberto will make landfall deep into Mexico, its impact here includes coastal, flash and river flooding, high winds and tornadoes. Expect road closures, ponding and river flooding through Thursday at least.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tropical Storm force winds are expected this evening and overnight

Heavy rainfall may exceed 6 inches in many locals over the Coastal Bend

A good chance of additional rain is expected through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Tropical Storm conditions

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East 25 to 45 mph

Thursday:

Cloudy and windy with thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East 25 to 45 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

East 14 to 25 mph

While the initial impacts of Alberto will diminish by Thursday, lingering aspects including river flooding and damage to coastal areas, may persist through the coming weekend.