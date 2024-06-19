Tropical Storm Alberto slugs Coastal Bend with torrential rain, coastal flooding, tornadoes and strong winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While Alberto will make landfall deep into Mexico, its impact here includes coastal, flash and river flooding, high winds and tornadoes. Expect road closures, ponding and river flooding through Thursday at least.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tropical Storm force winds are expected this evening and overnight
- Heavy rainfall may exceed 6 inches in many locals over the Coastal Bend
- A good chance of additional rain is expected through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Tropical Storm conditions
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 25 to 45 mph
Thursday:
Cloudy and windy with thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 25 to 45 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
East 14 to 25 mph
While the initial impacts of Alberto will diminish by Thursday, lingering aspects including river flooding and damage to coastal areas, may persist through the coming weekend.