Tropical rain pelts Coastal Bend; local totals 1 to 2 inches today; more rain, storms midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical rains soaked parts of the Coastal Bend on Sunday. After a hot and humid begin to the work week, expect more rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, with only isolated showers persisting Friday through the weekend. While little to no significant rain is expected Monday and Tuesday, humidity will be prominent and heat indices will reach 105 to 112 degrees. Another disturbance ignites that humidity Wednesday and Thursday to generate additional significant rain and thunderstorms. Things dry out a bit Friday through the weekend, with only stray to isolated showers expected. Afternoon temperatures will be generally in the lower to middle 90s, except upper 80s on a cloudy, damp Thursday. Daybreak readings will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Breezy conditions early in the week will abate by midweek.

