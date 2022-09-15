Tropical moisture increasing rain chances but remaining hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve got a little bit of some drier air that moved into the Coastal Bend yesterday, but it was short-lived as tropical moisture will begin to increase back over the area as the day progresses today.

With the drier air in place, a few of our inland communities have fallen into the upper 60s this morning, quite the treat, but it is not going to last long.

Tropical moisture, associated with a very weak tropical wave in the western Gulf, will move towards South Texas and increase our chances of showers and storms through the upcoming weekend.

The chance of rain is not numerous or widespread, at best, we will only look for scattered activity Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

Rainfall amounts near the coast will total around an inch over the next 5-days, with only about a quarter or less for our inland communities. There will be some spotty areas that receive locally higher amounts with the heavier storms, but those will be few and far between. Don’t expect rain all day long or every day because you’ll end up disappointed.

We’ll begin to dry out by late Monday and into Tuesday and temperatures will heat back up in the low to middle 90s.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic and is headed towards the Dominican Republic this weekend. Forecast models turn Fiona towards the north and into the western Atlantic. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast, but there is not threat here.

Today: Partly cloudy, more humid and hot with isolated showers and storms in the area; storms will have heavy downpours and gusty winds…High: 91…Wind: E 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild with a few coastal showers possible…Low: 76…Wind: Light and variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in South Texas; some with locally heavy downpours; not raining all day long…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and storms still in the forecast…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 103-107.

Sunday: Moisture begins to decrease some, but still scattered showers and storms in the area; remaining hot and humid…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 103-107.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with only a few isolated showers left over…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, a stray shower, hotter and still very humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and be cautious on wet roads!