CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical disturbance made landfall early today near Corpus Christi, spreading widespread heavy rain resulting in flash flooding. The system will continue to bring us rain through Monday. Rainfall totaled between 3 and 8 inches by late afternoon Sunday, with additional rainfall expected as the system exits the region late Monday. Clouds and rain are holding temperatures down, but expect lower to middle 90s Tuesday through the end of the week. Little to no additional rain is expected after isolated showers Tuesday.
Tropical Disturbance brings torrential rain, gusty wind and flash flooding to the Coastal Bend
Heavy rainfall expected tonight through much of Monday; fair and warmer rest of week
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 15:17:30-04
