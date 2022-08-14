Tropical Disturbance brings torrential rain, gusty wind and flash flooding to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical disturbance made landfall early today near Corpus Christi, spreading widespread heavy rain resulting in flash flooding. The system will continue to bring us rain through Monday. Rainfall totaled between 3 and 8 inches by late afternoon Sunday, with additional rainfall expected as the system exits the region late Monday. Clouds and rain are holding temperatures down, but expect lower to middle 90s Tuesday through the end of the week. Little to no additional rain is expected after isolated showers Tuesday.

