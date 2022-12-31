Trend of fair days, foggy nights to prevail through Monday; afternoon temperatures well above normal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant Gulf moisture combined with dry conditions aloft will result in fair, warm days and dense overnight fog both tonight and Sunday night. A cold front early Tuesday will bring isolated showers. West to east upper air flow across the Rockies causes the deep low east of the mountains, which brings strong onshore flow to the Coastal Bend. That will keep above normal temperatures in place through the weekend. With light winds overnight, fog will be plentiful and dense. The synopsis changes early Tuesday, as a cold front generates isolated morning showers. The front will be followed by cool, dry Canadian high-pressure that will build south gradually through the second half of the week. Highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend through Monday will dip to the 60s and 70s later in the week. Overnight readings in the 60s will drop into the 40s to lower 50s by late week. It will be breezy Sunday through Wednesday.

