Tracking Invest 99-L in the Gulf for weekend rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We went months on end without any opportunity for rain. Now, we're definitely seeing our weather pattern change a bit for the better. That change includes almost daily rainfall chances, even if it's just for a few stray showers.

The 6WEATHER Team is closely monitoring the progress of a weak tropical wave that has now entered the southern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center has the tropical disturbance at a medium chance of tropical formation in the next 2-5 days. That means that at least a tropical depression *could* form before making landfall, which looks to occur just north of Tampico, Mexico and just south of Brownsville.

That track would put South Texas on the wet side of the system and result in a few tropical heavy downpours, mainly late Saturday and into early Sunday, but only isolated to scattered activity at best. This will not be a repeat of last weekend where widespread heavy rain occurred over most of the Coastal Bend. So, the weekend forecast is not a washout, but a few showers may disrupt outdoor activities briefly.

We'll dry out and heat up again for Monday and Tuesday before a weak front and a upper-level disturbance makes more rain chances by the middle and end of next week. The highest rainfall totals will be well north of South Texas, but we'll get at least scattered showers and storms by Wednesday and Thursday. Some locations could pick up an additional inch or two of rain, favoring the northern counties and less for our southern counties.

We'll monitor and update the forecast as necessary.

Today: More wind, still partly cloudy, hot and humid with increasing tropical moisture and a few stray seabreeze showers…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and tropical skies with hot temperatures, windy conditions and a stray to isolated shower; tracking invest 99-L in the Gulf closely…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Moisture from Invest 99-L will track closer to South Texas so we’ll introduce isolated showers and storms in the area, favoring the coastal communities; not widespread, still mainly hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures get hotter and a stray seabreeze shower possible…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Tuesday: More clouds as a few systems work into North Texas and increase rain chances, most will stay north on Monday, but a few stray showers will be possible…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy skies and humid with increasing scattered showers and storms…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Have a great day and weekend ahead!