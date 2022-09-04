Torrential rains douse Coastal Bend, causing widespread flooding and rises in streams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of copious Gulf moisture, upper level instability and a weak stationary front will continue to induce strong thunderstorms resulting in torrential rainfall through midweek. As the upper level instability abates, expect gradual drying Thursday through the weekend. Highs in the middle 80s through midweek will gradually rise to the lower 90s through the weekend, with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wind will remain light and generally from the east. Rainfall totals may exceed five inches in some spots through Wednesday. Isolated to stray showers Thursday through the weekend will add little to the total.

