Torrential Rainfall, Severe Weather, Pummel Coastal Bend Overnight...More Expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —While skies have become fair this afternoon, cloudiness and thunderstorms will erupt again this afternoon and increase overnight. Heavy rainfall associated with a series of upper level disturbances and deep atmospheric moisture means flash flood potential. Expect thunderstorms through Monday. Rainfall totals over the Coastal Bend may exceed 6 inches over the next three days, and even more is anticipated through the weekend. Because of extensive cloudiness and frequent rainfall, afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 80s, while overnights will be humid and stay in the middle 70s.