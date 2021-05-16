Torrential Rainfall Brings Flash Flooding to Much of Coastal Bend, but Storms Moving Away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The combination of abundant Gulf moisture and a strong upper level disturbance brought waves of strong thunderstorms that produced torrential rainfall over the past 24 hours, but that system has moved away. With the ground saturated, more expected heavy rainfall this week threatens additional flash flooding. Rainfall totals in excess of five inches have been measured through much of the Coastal Bend over the past 24 hours, and a series of potent upper level low pressure areas threaten to ignite additional strong thunderstorms between Tuesday and Saturday. Persistent onshore flow promises large amounts of available moisture to fuel the expected storms, but specifying the timing and location of expected storms will be difficult. Residents are advised to stay informed during the next several days for dangerous weather developments. Under mostly cloudy skies, expect highs in the lower to middle 80s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.