Torrential rain today with localized flooding and possible hail/high winds

Strong complex of thunderstorms moving through Coastal Bend will produce heavy rain and severe weather this morning; will see isolated to scattered showers and storms off and on rest of week.
Cloudy, murky skies to persist into Tuesday
Heavy rain expected this morning for the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 10:33:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong complex of thunderstorms moving through the Coastal Bend will produce heavy rain and severe weather this morning; we will see isolated to scattered showers and storms off and on for the rest of the week.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of the Coastal Bend through 2 pm Sunday, with primary threats large hail and damaging straight-line winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Residents should expect 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and locally up to 5 inches, through midday today, with lingering showers this afternoon.

Low water crossings and normally flood prone areas should be avoided.

We will provide additional details live on KRIS 6 News as this scenario unfolds.

