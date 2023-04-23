Torrential rain today with localized flooding and possible hail/high winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong complex of thunderstorms moving through the Coastal Bend will produce heavy rain and severe weather this morning; we will see isolated to scattered showers and storms off and on for the rest of the week.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of the Coastal Bend through 2 pm Sunday, with primary threats large hail and damaging straight-line winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Residents should expect 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, and locally up to 5 inches, through midday today, with lingering showers this afternoon.

Low water crossings and normally flood prone areas should be avoided.

We will provide additional details live on KRIS 6 News as this scenario unfolds.