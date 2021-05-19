Torrential Rain Flooding Large Portions of Coastal Bend; Very Heavy Rain Approaching

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —The combination of copious moisture and highly unstable upper air conditions has prompted extremely heavy rainfall, resulting in flash flooding over a large part of South Texas today. A flash flood watch remains in effect through noon Thursday, and a severe thunderstorm watch until today at 1 pm. Rainfall totals of between 6 and 9 inches have been measured between Robstown and Victoria during the past 24 hours, and rainfall in excess of 3 inches has fallen over most other locations. In addition, another band of strong thunderstorms will bring torrential rain to already saturated ground during the next three hours. People in the Coastal Bend are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary until the flash flooding has abated. Conditions will remain volatile through tonight, with slow improvement Thursday. In addition, rivers and streams, including Oso Creek in southern Corpus Christi, are approaching or exceeding flood stage. We will keep you informed with continuous updates.