Tomorrow's cold front takes us back to extreme fire danger

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Advisory is in effect for counties along the coast until 10 p.m.
- Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect tomorrow (Wednesday) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m
Strong gusty winds will continue until late tonight as the Wind Advisory will still be in effect until 10 PM. Fire danger concerns will worsen tomorrow after yet another cold front pushes through. Across most of the Coastal Bend will be under an extreme risk for fire danger (level 5/5). Please practice serious caution to not spark any fires.
We'll also see temperatures increase into the 80s during the afternoon before cooling to the 50s by Wednesday night.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30
Wednesday: Sunny & dry
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SW/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35
Wednesday night: Clear and breezy
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: NE 15-20 mph
