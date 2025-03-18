Tomorrow's cold front takes us back to extreme fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory is in effect for counties along the coast until 10 p.m.

Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning will be in effect tomorrow (Wednesday) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m

Strong gusty winds will continue until late tonight as the Wind Advisory will still be in effect until 10 PM. Fire danger concerns will worsen tomorrow after yet another cold front pushes through. Across most of the Coastal Bend will be under an extreme risk for fire danger (level 5/5). Please practice serious caution to not spark any fires.

We'll also see temperatures increase into the 80s during the afternoon before cooling to the 50s by Wednesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30

Wednesday: Sunny & dry

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SW/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Wednesday night: Clear and breezy

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: NE 15-20 mph

Have a good evening!