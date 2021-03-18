Wonderful weather for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Canadian high pressure will settle over the area this weekend bringing chilly nights and sunny but cool days through Sunday.

Tonight, will still be a little breeze but clear and rather chilly with a low of 46.

Friday will be sunny and gorgeous with light winds returning to the area and a high of 73.

Friday night will be clear and cold with a low of 45.

Saturday sunny skies continue along with the beautiful weather accompanied by low humidity and a high nearly perfect of 72.

More of the same on Sunday except breezy during the afternoon. Enjoy.