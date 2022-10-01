Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wonderful weather for the first weekend of October

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0930
srbeautiful102717ic.jpg
Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 20:16:23-04

Little change to our dry upper level high through early next week resulting in a continuation of our Fine early Fall weather. A weak cold front approaches next Friday with a few showers.

Tonight expect clear skies nearly calm, cool and quiet with a low of 64.

Saturday will be sunny again not much wind hot and dry with a high near 90.

Saturday night will be tranquil with a low under mostly clear skies of 65.

Sunday expect a few high clouds, otherwise a beautiful day with sunshine, light winds and a high of 91.

Enjoy your weekend.

For the first time in over a week the tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019