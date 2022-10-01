Wonderful weather for the first weekend of October

Little change to our dry upper level high through early next week resulting in a continuation of our Fine early Fall weather. A weak cold front approaches next Friday with a few showers.

Tonight expect clear skies nearly calm, cool and quiet with a low of 64.

Saturday will be sunny again not much wind hot and dry with a high near 90.

Saturday night will be tranquil with a low under mostly clear skies of 65.

Sunday expect a few high clouds, otherwise a beautiful day with sunshine, light winds and a high of 91.

Enjoy your weekend.

For the first time in over a week the tropics are quiet.