Wonderful weather for the first weekend of October

Little change to our dry upper level high through early next week resulting in a continuation of our Fine early Fall weather. A weak cold front approaches next Friday with a few showers.
Tonight expect clear skies nearly calm, cool and quiet with a low of 64.
Saturday will be sunny again not much wind hot and dry with a high near 90.
Saturday night will be tranquil with a low under mostly clear skies of 65.
Sunday expect a few high clouds, otherwise a beautiful day with sunshine, light winds and a high of 91.
Enjoy your weekend.
For the first time in over a week the tropics are quiet.