Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wonderful weather continues

items.[0].videoTitle
ctsunrise91317.jpg
Posted at 7:53 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 20:58:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure will gradually shift east bringing a return flow off the Gulf and producing much higher humidity and wind and overall, less desirable weather conditions late Sunday into the middle of next week.

Tonight, will be quiet and calm again and rather comfortable with a low of 65.

Friday expect another beautiful day of sunny skies light winds and low humidity with a high near 90.

Friday night will be pleasant with clear skies and nearly calm conditions and a low of 66.

Saturday increasing humidity a little breezy by afternoon still sunny and dry with a high of 91.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019