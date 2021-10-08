Wonderful weather continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure will gradually shift east bringing a return flow off the Gulf and producing much higher humidity and wind and overall, less desirable weather conditions late Sunday into the middle of next week.

Tonight, will be quiet and calm again and rather comfortable with a low of 65.

Friday expect another beautiful day of sunny skies light winds and low humidity with a high near 90.

Friday night will be pleasant with clear skies and nearly calm conditions and a low of 66.

Saturday increasing humidity a little breezy by afternoon still sunny and dry with a high of 91.