Wonderful weather again

Posted at 6:47 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 20:12:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front slipped through the area around noon today with a second cold front expected Friday evening. This will set up the weekend with wonderful weather.

Tonight, will be mainly clear light winds and cooler with a low of 56.

Friday will be sunny and beautiful with light winds and pleasantly warm with a high of 83.

Friday night will be clear and cool with increasing winds after midnight and a low of 55.

Saturday will be seasonal and sensational with sunny skies a little breezy in the morning but decreasing winds through the afternoon with a high of 75.

Sunday will be super with sunny skies again less wind and a high of 79.

Enjoy.

