Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wonderful Spring weather ahead

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0410
bwsunset9282020.jpg
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 23:03:32-04

A north westerly flow aloft will bring generally drier conditions along with near normal temperatures the rest of this week. A weak front with more rain is expected Saturday night.

Tonight expect fair skies light winds and cool with a low of 61.
Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine generally light winds warm and less humid with only a stray afternoon shower and a high near 80.
Tuesday night will be mainly clear nearly calm and cool and overall very comfortable with a low of 58.
Wednesday expect a sensational day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a pleasant high of 81.
More great weather expected thursday and friday before a weak front produces more rain on Saturday night/early Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019