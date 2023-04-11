Wonderful Spring weather ahead

A north westerly flow aloft will bring generally drier conditions along with near normal temperatures the rest of this week. A weak front with more rain is expected Saturday night.

Tonight expect fair skies light winds and cool with a low of 61.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine generally light winds warm and less humid with only a stray afternoon shower and a high near 80.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear nearly calm and cool and overall very comfortable with a low of 58.

Wednesday expect a sensational day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a pleasant high of 81.

More great weather expected thursday and friday before a weak front produces more rain on Saturday night/early Sunday.