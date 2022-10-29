Wonderful October weather

Dry air will filter into the area on modest northwesterly winds producing a pleasant drop in temperatures. Surface high pressure moves over the area Saturday night and light winds will last through Sunday.

Tonight clear dry breezy and much cooler with a low of 52.

Saturday will be sunny a lot less humid, decreasing winds and pleasantly mild with a high of 77.

Saturday night will be clear nearly calm and chilly with a low of 49.

Sunday expect super weather with sunny skies very light winds and a high of 81.

Halloween starts cool and sunny then increasing clouds and more humid by evening with a high near 80 and rain showers developing from the south late Monday evening.

Enjoy your weekend.