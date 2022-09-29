Watch Now
Wonderful weather for the end of September

Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 20:39:47-04

Upper-level and surface high pressure will dominate our weather with beautiful conditions through early next week. No rain is expected.

Tonight will be clear cool and comfortable with a low of 64.

Thursday expect more terrific weather with the exception of a small craft advisory and a coastal flood advisory, it will be sunny with low humidity again and a high near 90.

Thursday night will be clear calm and cool with a low of 62.

Friday expect a fantastic day with sunny skies again light winds and a high of 89.

Temperatures will be close to 60 Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Ian is inland over Florida and weakening but expected to emerge on the Atlantic side Friday.

