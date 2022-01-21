Winter weather has arrived in the Coastal Bend

An upper-level disturbance will move through the area overnight and early Friday morning making for a wintry mix across the region including sleet and freezing rain mixed with a cold rain and snow west in the Brush Country. The system moves by with improving conditions from late morning on.

Tonight/Friday morning will be wet and very cold with a wintry mix likely (cold rain near the coast, sleet, and freezing rain further inland and light snow in the Brush country) and a low of 31. Wind chills near 20!

Friday a cold wet start then much better but still chilly with decreasing winds and a little late day sun but a high of only 47.

Friday night expect fair skies and rather cold with a low of 35.

Saturday and Sunday, not much wind but lots of clouds and cool with a high on Saturday of 54 and 59 on Sunday.