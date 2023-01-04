Winter Texan special

Weak high pressure will settle over the area the next couple of day. Return flow from the Gulf will cause deteriorating weather into the weekend with needed rain on Sunday.

Tonight expect fair skies light winds lower humidity and much cooler with a low of 49.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be spectacular with sunny skies light winds and low humidity with a high tomorrow near 80 and 78 on Thursday.

Wednesday night will be clear calm and chilly with a low of 47.

Winds humidity and overnight temperatures rebound Friday through Saturday leading up to rain showers on Sunday.