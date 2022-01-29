Winter nights/Spring days

Canadian high pressure arrives tonight with clear skies and cold temperatures. The weekend will be nice however clouds and winds will be on the increase quickly Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of the next storm system arriving Monday.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 33 but colder further inland and warmer near the water.

Saturday will be super with sunny skies light winds and a high of 65.

Saturday night expect clear skies tranquil and cold with a low of 39.

Sunday, morning sunshine but increasing clouds and wind during the afternoon with a high 69.

Shower with an upper air disturbance are likely on Monday.

AN arctic front arrives on Thursday.