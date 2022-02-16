Windy Wednesday

Low pressure and an associated cold front will move into the Plaines states creating a lot of wind in the Coastal Bend tonight through Thursday morning. Wind conditions will also prevail on Friday behind the front from the north.

Tonight, expect skies to become cloudy, breezy, muggy and much milder with a low of 61.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with gusts near 40 mph during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid with a high of 78.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, breezy, muggy and very mild with a low of 62.

Thursday expect decreasing winds, skies becoming sunny, lower humidity and unseasonably warm with a high of 85.

Thursday night turns much colder and windy with lows near 40. Friday will also be much cooler.

