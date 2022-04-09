Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Winds ramp up this weekend

beach1716.JPG
Courtesy Dale Nelson
beach1716.JPG
Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 20:33:20-04

Surface high pressure will move just east of South Texas tonight before pushing further east into the Gulf over the weekend resulting in a rapid increase in winds humidity and eventually clouds during the weekend and into next week. 

Tonight, will be nice with clear skies and light winds after midnight with a low of 55.

Saturday expect sunny skies with winds becoming windy by afternoon and gusts to 40 mph and little more humid and a high of 85.

Saturday night will be windy muggy and much milder with a low of 69.

Sunday will be very windy with gusts to 45 mph more humid with increasing clouds during the afternoon and a high of 84.

Winds will come down a little bit on Monday but overall remain windy all next week while limiting rainfall to very little to nothing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019