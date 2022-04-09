Winds ramp up this weekend

Surface high pressure will move just east of South Texas tonight before pushing further east into the Gulf over the weekend resulting in a rapid increase in winds humidity and eventually clouds during the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, will be nice with clear skies and light winds after midnight with a low of 55.

Saturday expect sunny skies with winds becoming windy by afternoon and gusts to 40 mph and little more humid and a high of 85.

Saturday night will be windy muggy and much milder with a low of 69.

Sunday will be very windy with gusts to 45 mph more humid with increasing clouds during the afternoon and a high of 84.

Winds will come down a little bit on Monday but overall remain windy all next week while limiting rainfall to very little to nothing.