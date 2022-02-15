Winds of change blowing across the Coastal Bend

Our winds will increase and be rather strong the next three days ahead of another cold front arriving on Thursday. Wind and colder air will briefly follow the front headed into the weekend. Little rain is expected with the front.

Tonight, will be damp but not as cold (still chilly) with a low of 48.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, more wind and a little warmer with a high of 75.

Tuesday night will be breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 62.

Wednesday will be windy with lots of clouds, warm and more humid. Expect a high of 76.

A strong cold front arrives on Thursday, but unfortunately not much rain will be associated with it; only wind and colder temperatures again.

