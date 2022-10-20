Winds,humidity and temperatures on the rise

With surface high pressure moving east we will have a return flow off the Gulf resulting in higher humidity and temperatures on the heels of increasing southeasterly winds. A cold front arrives next Tuesday.

Tonight, will be clear a light breeze and not as chilly with a low of 58.

Friday will still be sunny but with more wind and more humid and a warmer high of 86.

Friday night will be clear, breezy and milder with a low of 65.

Saturday will be sunny but windy, humid and very warm with a high of 87.

Expect more clouds and wind on Sunday and scattered showers on Monday.