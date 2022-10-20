Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Winds,humidity and temperatures on the rise

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1020
porta6915ltwinds.JPG
Posted at 6:51 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:59:45-04

With surface high pressure moving east we will have a return flow off the Gulf resulting in higher humidity and temperatures on the heels of increasing southeasterly winds. A cold front arrives next Tuesday.

Tonight, will be clear a light breeze and not as chilly with a low of 58.

Friday will still be sunny but with more wind and more humid and a warmer high of 86.

Friday night will be clear, breezy and milder with a low of 65.

Saturday will be sunny but windy, humid and very warm with a high of 87.

Expect more clouds and wind on Sunday and scattered showers on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019