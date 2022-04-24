Wind & humidity spoiler-cold front alert

A major storm system in the northern Plaines states is causing a lot of wind humidity and warmth in the Coastal Bend. The trailing cold front will bring some much needed rain to the area on Monday night and Tuesday followed by less humid and lightly cooler conditions.

Tonight will be cloudy breezy warm and sticky with a low of 75.

Sunday will be very similar to the last several days with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine windy with gusts to 40 mph very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Sunday night decreasing winds but still breezy with cloudy skies and a low of 73.

Monday expect less wind mostly cloudy still warm and humid with a high of 87.

Monday night and Tuesday morning expect numerous thundershowers (but some rainfall will be on the light side near the coast) turning cooler with temperatures dropping into the 60's and highs only in the upper 70's.