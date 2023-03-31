Wind and warmth with very few exceptions

Significant rain will be hard to comeby in the near future with upper level high pressure overhead. It will also be windy nearly every day except Saturday.

Tonight expect cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 73.

Friday will be windy and cloudy in the morning, then some afternoon sunshine with decreasing winds, dry and warmer with a high of 89.

Friday night less wind hazy and humid with a low of 69.

Saturday a lot less wind, overall a nice day with considerable afternoon sunshine warm and humid and a high of 86.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy again along with very warm and humid conditions and a high of 88.

Enjoy.

The rain will come toward the end of next week.