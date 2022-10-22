Wind and warmth are the weather words this weekend

A developing storm system with the associated cold front will produce windy warm and humid conditions this weekend then some rain near the front Monday into next Tuesday.

Tonight, expect a light breeze, clear skies, damp and milder with a low of 66.

Saturday will be sunny but becoming windy and more humid and warmer with a high of 88.

Saturday night will be breezy, warm and muggy with a low near 70.

Sunday expect a few more clouds mixed with some sunshine, windy warm and sticky with a high of 87.

Expect scattered showers Monday and Monday night ahead of our next cold front.

Enjoy your weekend.