Wind and warmth are the weather words

A weak cold front will approach and stop short of the Coastal Bend resulting in a sharp decrease in our winds by Friday afternoon. This will promote high heat that will slowly fade away over the weekend.

Tonight expect low clouds late rather breezy and very mild with a low near 70.

Thursday we will see lots of sunshine by afternoon windy with gusts over 40 mph in places, dry and very warm with a high of 87.

Thursday night will also be breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 71 under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday expect decreasing winds and mostly sunny by afternoon, hot and dry with a high of 94.

Temperatures will be lower over the weekend, especially at night, (50'S) due to dry air and mainly clear skies.