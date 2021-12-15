Wind and warm temperatures continue

A strong onshore flow will continue until a cold front arrives on Saturday. The front will produce rain for a good portion of the weekend but unfortunately it will be on the light side.

Tonight, expect low clouds warm and sticky with some patchy fog and a low near 70.

Wednesday will be windy warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 82.

Wednesday night will be breezy muggy and unseasonably mild with a low of 71.

Thursday still windy warm and humid with a high of 83.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 40's this weekend behind our next front accompanied by light rain.