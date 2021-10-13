Wind and humidity continue

A strong southwest flow aloft will pull tropical moisture from the Pacific into central and north Texas and in the process bypass us to the northwest. This will make rainfall Thursday little to nothing along the coast with more of the activity in the Hill country north and east. Much cooler less humid air will follow the front.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and sticky with a low of 79 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy mixed with some sunshine windy hot and humid only a stray shower and a high near 90.

Wednesday night still breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Thursday expect lots of clouds very warm and humid with less wind and scattered showers and thundershowers and a high of 88.

Hotter on Friday but much cooler Friday night with temperatures dropping into the 50's Saturday night.