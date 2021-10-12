Wind and heat into the middle of the week

A complicated weather pattern that will hinge on tropical moisture from the Pacific from "Pamela" and a moderately strong cold front arriving behind it with much low humidity and temperatures.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy warm and sticky and breezy with a low of 77.

Tuesday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine windy and very humid again and a high near 90 with a heat index over 100.

Tuesday night fair skies still rather breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Wednesday still windy very warm and humid with a high of 89 under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers likely late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A cold front arrives with only isolated showers Friday night and much cooler less humid air to follow for the weekend.