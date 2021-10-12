Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wind and heat into the middle of the week

items.[0].videoTitle
Cloudyangryseasic52217.jpg
Posted at 7:45 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 20:51:56-04

A complicated weather pattern that will hinge on tropical moisture from the Pacific from "Pamela" and a moderately strong cold front arriving behind it with much low humidity and temperatures.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy warm and sticky and breezy with a low of 77.

Tuesday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine windy and very humid again and a high near 90 with a heat index over 100.

Tuesday night fair skies still rather breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Wednesday still windy very warm and humid with a high of 89 under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers likely late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A cold front arrives with only isolated showers Friday night and much cooler less humid air to follow for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019