Will Thanksgiving forecast turn out to be a turkey?

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then push quickly eastward, resulting in a return flow that will produce higher humidity, clouds, wind and eventually Thanksgiving Day rain followed by a moderate cold front.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, with a low of 49 and winds becoming light.

Tuesday will be sensational and seasonal, with sunshine through high clouds, low humidity, and mild, with a high of 76.

Tuesday night, expect fair skies, breezy, and milder, with a low of 62.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy, more humid, and warmer, with a high of 77.

Thanksgiving looks to be unsettled with cloudy skies and showers likely and it'll turn cooler during the afternoon with a high of 74.