Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Will Thanksgiving forecast turn out to be a turkey?

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 1122
sunriseag4716.JPG
Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 21:18:28-05

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then push quickly eastward, resulting in a return flow that will produce higher humidity, clouds, wind and eventually Thanksgiving Day rain followed by a moderate cold front.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, with a low of 49 and winds becoming light.

Tuesday will be sensational and seasonal, with sunshine through high clouds, low humidity, and mild, with a high of 76.

Tuesday night, expect fair skies, breezy, and milder, with a low of 62.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy, more humid, and warmer, with a high of 77.

Thanksgiving looks to be unsettled with cloudy skies and showers likely and it'll turn cooler during the afternoon with a high of 74.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019