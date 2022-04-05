Wide fluctuations in temperatures continue

A cold front approaching from the west will produce an isolated shower in the area on Tuesday.

That front will wait for a stronger cold front to push through the area on Wednesday morning bringing with it very dry air. This will make for warm sunny days and clear cool nights through Saturday.

Tonight, will be hazy with low clouds, muggy and very mild with a low of 69.

Tuesday expect an isolated t/shower, otherwise less wind, some late day sun and very warm with a high near 90.

Tuesday night fog and haze very mild and stuffy with a low of 66.

Wednesday will be sunny, breezy, hot and very dry with a high of 95.

Temperatures drop into the 50's Wednesday night.

